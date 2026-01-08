1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. AU10TIX is a commercial identity verification tool by AU10TIX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling high-volume identity verification will get the most from AU10TIX because its 8-second decisioning and passive liveness detection eliminate friction in user onboarding without sacrificing fraud detection. The platform resolves 95 percent of cases in under five minutes through hybrid AI and human review, and its 150 forensic checks across visual, data, and digital layers catch deepfakes and synthetic identities that document-only systems miss. Not the right fit if your primary concern is post-verification account monitoring; AU10TIX excels at the gate but doesn't track account behavior after issuance.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
AI-powered identity verification platform for enterprise-scale deployments.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs AU10TIX for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
AU10TIX: AI-powered identity verification platform for enterprise-scale deployments. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include AI-powered document verification supporting 5,000+ document types from 190 countries, Passive liveness detection and face matching with no active user prompts, Deepfake and synthetic identity fraud detection via adaptive AI..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox