Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

AU10TIX Serial Fraud Monitor: AI-powered identity fraud detection via real-time traffic-level analysis. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Advanced neural network-based synthetic fraud detection, Deepfake detection via behavioral pattern and anomaly analysis, Real-time traffic-level fraud analysis using incoming and historical patterns..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.