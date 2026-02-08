Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

AU10TIX: AI-powered identity verification platform for enterprise-scale deployments. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include AI-powered document verification supporting 5,000+ document types from 190 countries, Passive liveness detection and face matching with no active user prompts, Deepfake and synthetic identity fraud detection via adaptive AI..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.