Advanced Facial Biometrics: Facial biometrics solution for digital identity verification and onboarding. built by Wultra. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication, Digital onboarding capabilities, Identity verification through facial recognition..

AU10TIX Serial Fraud Monitor: AI-powered identity fraud detection via real-time traffic-level analysis. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Advanced neural network-based synthetic fraud detection, Deepfake detection via behavioral pattern and anomaly analysis, Real-time traffic-level fraud analysis using incoming and historical patterns..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.