Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation: Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation. built by Attify. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include IoT pentesting strategy creation and attack surface exploration, Firmware filesystem patching and backdooring, JTAG identification and debugging..

Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage: DNS reconnaissance tool checking DNS records, subdomains, and third-party svcs. built by Black Hills Information Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include DNS record checking, Subdomain enumeration for high-value targets, Third-party service identification..

Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.