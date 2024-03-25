Android port of Radamsa: An Android port of the Radamsa fuzzing tool compiled with Android NDK to support Android ABIs for security testing on mobile platforms..

Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation: Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation. built by Attify. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include IoT pentesting strategy creation and attack surface exploration, Firmware filesystem patching and backdooring, JTAG identification and debugging..

Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.