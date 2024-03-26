AttackSurfaceMapper is a free external attack surface management tool. Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Ceeyu. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Lean security teams and pentesters who need fast, automated reconnaissance without vendor lock-in should start with AttackSurfaceMapper; it's free and does surface enumeration work that usually requires expensive EASM platforms. The 1,403 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its core recon capabilities. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring, alerting, and remediation workflows tied to discovered assets; AttackSurfaceMapper maps the terrain but doesn't watch it.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to find rogue cloud instances, forgotten domains, and shadow IT before attackers do should start with Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring; it automates the tedious work of external asset discovery that most teams do manually or skip entirely. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning you'll actually close the visibility gap that precedes every breach, not just monitor what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization has mature threat intelligence operations and systematic cloud governance; Ceeyu solves the "we don't know what we don't know" problem, not the "we need advanced correlation" problem.
Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.
Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface
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Common questions about comparing AttackSurfaceMapper vs Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring for your external attack surface management needs.
AttackSurfaceMapper: Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces..
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring: Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface. built by Ceeyu. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Automatic digital asset discovery, Continuous digital footprint scanning, Subdomain enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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