Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring

Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to find rogue cloud instances, forgotten domains, and shadow IT before attackers do should start with Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring; it automates the tedious work of external asset discovery that most teams do manually or skip entirely. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning you'll actually close the visibility gap that precedes every breach, not just monitor what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization has mature threat intelligence operations and systematic cloud governance; Ceeyu solves the "we don't know what we don't know" problem, not the "we need advanced correlation" problem.