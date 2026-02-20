Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. AttackSurfaceMapper is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Lean security teams and pentesters who need fast, automated reconnaissance without vendor lock-in should start with AttackSurfaceMapper; it's free and does surface enumeration work that usually requires expensive EASM platforms. The 1,403 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its core recon capabilities. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring, alerting, and remediation workflows tied to discovered assets; AttackSurfaceMapper maps the terrain but doesn't watch it.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs AttackSurfaceMapper for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
AttackSurfaceMapper: Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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