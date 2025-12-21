Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. AttackSurfaceMapper is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Lean security teams and pentesters who need fast, automated reconnaissance without vendor lock-in should start with AttackSurfaceMapper; it's free and does surface enumeration work that usually requires expensive EASM platforms. The 1,403 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its core recon capabilities. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring, alerting, and remediation workflows tied to discovered assets; AttackSurfaceMapper maps the terrain but doesn't watch it.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs AttackSurfaceMapper for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
AttackSurfaceMapper: Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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