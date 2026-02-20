Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Atomicorp. Cloudbric Managed Rules is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cloudbric. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF
Startups and SMBs already running Apache or Nginx need Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF because it delivers OWASP Top 10 coverage without forcing a platform swap or managed WAF licensing costs. The ruleset gets monthly updates for emerging CVEs and integrates directly into existing ModSecurity deployments, meaning faster deployment than rip-and-replace alternatives. Skip this if your stack is IIS-heavy or you need API-specific protections beyond the core SQL injection and XSS defenses; the rule coverage prioritizes web application attacks over API attack surfaces.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting AWS applications without dedicated WAF expertise should use Cloudbric Managed Rules; the vendor's continuous threat intelligence updates and logic-based detection engine handle OWASP Top 10 and API threats without requiring deep rule tuning. The tool scores notably on Continuous Monitoring and Platform Security under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get working detection and prevention out of the box rather than months of rule customization. Skip this if you need visibility into post-exploitation activity or response orchestration; Cloudbric prioritizes blocking at the perimeter, not hunting what got past it.
ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks.
Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF vs Cloudbric Managed Rules for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF: ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks. built by Atomicorp. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time web application attack detection and blocking, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Regular rule updates for emerging threats and CVEs..
Cloudbric Managed Rules: Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 web application security protection, Malicious IP reputation-based blocking, API security with OWASP API Top 10 protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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