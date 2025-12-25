Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..

Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF: ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks. built by Atomicorp. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time web application attack detection and blocking, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Regular rule updates for emerging threats and CVEs..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.