Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF: ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks. built by Atomicorp. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time web application attack detection and blocking, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Regular rule updates for emerging threats and CVEs..

Check Point CloudGuard WAF: WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HTTP/HTTPS traffic monitoring and inspection, Machine learning and contextual AI-based threat detection, API discovery and protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.