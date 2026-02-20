Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF: ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks. built by Atomicorp. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time web application attack detection and blocking, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Regular rule updates for emerging threats and CVEs..

AWS WAF: AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.