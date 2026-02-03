Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..

Attic Bouncer: Microsoft 365 login protection against phishing pages and suspicious logins. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alert screen warning on phishing pages, Authenticity seal on legitimate Microsoft 365 login pages..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.