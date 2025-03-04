Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.

Halo Security External Attack Surface Management

Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under shadow assets and third-party risk will find real value in Halo Security External Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you own. The agentless recursive discovery catches inherited domains, forgotten subdomains, and exposed JavaScript dependencies that your standard port scans miss, and it monitors for drift in real time rather than waiting for quarterly scans. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation orchestration or SOAR integration; Halo stops at discovery and hygiene, leaving the fix-it workflows to your existing ticketing system.