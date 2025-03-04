Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. Halo Security External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Halo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
Halo Security External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under shadow assets and third-party risk will find real value in Halo Security External Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you own. The agentless recursive discovery catches inherited domains, forgotten subdomains, and exposed JavaScript dependencies that your standard port scans miss, and it monitors for drift in real time rather than waiting for quarterly scans. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation orchestration or SOAR integration; Halo stops at discovery and hygiene, leaving the fix-it workflows to your existing ticketing system.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs Halo Security External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
Halo Security External Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Agentless recursive asset discovery, Third-party JavaScript monitoring, TLS certificate monitoring and expiration detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM differentiates with Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification. Halo Security External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Agentless recursive asset discovery, Third-party JavaScript monitoring, TLS certificate monitoring and expiration detection.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote. Halo Security External Attack Surface Management is developed by Halo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and Halo Security External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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