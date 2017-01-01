Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

Halo Security External Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Agentless recursive asset discovery, Third-party JavaScript monitoring, TLS certificate monitoring and expiration detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.