Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

Halo Security External Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Agentless recursive asset discovery, Third-party JavaScript monitoring, TLS certificate monitoring and expiration detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.