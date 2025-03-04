Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..

Group-IB Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform with threat intelligence. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and mapping of Internet-facing assets, Continuous attack surface monitoring and analysis, Risk scoring and vulnerability assessment of confirmed assets..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.