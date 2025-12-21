Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

Group-IB Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform with threat intelligence. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and mapping of Internet-facing assets, Continuous attack surface monitoring and analysis, Risk scoring and vulnerability assessment of confirmed assets..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.