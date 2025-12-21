Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. Group-IB Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Group IB. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Group-IB Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will benefit most from Group-IB Attack Surface Management because it actually finds shadow infrastructure and misconfigured services that your internal teams don't know exist. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with continuous discovery and risk scoring tied to actual threat intelligence, not just CVE databases. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 people or you're looking for a tool that also handles internal network segmentation and response automation; Group-IB stops at surfacing and prioritizing what's exposed.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
External attack surface management platform with threat intelligence
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs Group-IB Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
Group-IB Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform with threat intelligence. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and mapping of Internet-facing assets, Continuous attack surface monitoring and analysis, Risk scoring and vulnerability assessment of confirmed assets..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management differentiates with External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans. Group-IB Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated discovery and mapping of Internet-facing assets, Continuous attack surface monitoring and analysis, Risk scoring and vulnerability assessment of confirmed assets.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. Group-IB Attack Surface Management is developed by Group IB. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and Group-IB Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox