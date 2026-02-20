Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Group-IB Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Group IB. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Group-IB Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will benefit most from Group-IB Attack Surface Management because it actually finds shadow infrastructure and misconfigured services that your internal teams don't know exist. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with continuous discovery and risk scoring tied to actual threat intelligence, not just CVE databases. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 people or you're looking for a tool that also handles internal network segmentation and response automation; Group-IB stops at surfacing and prioritizing what's exposed.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
External attack surface management platform with threat intelligence
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Group-IB Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Group-IB Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform with threat intelligence. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and mapping of Internet-facing assets, Continuous attack surface monitoring and analysis, Risk scoring and vulnerability assessment of confirmed assets..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Group-IB Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated discovery and mapping of Internet-facing assets, Continuous attack surface monitoring and analysis, Risk scoring and vulnerability assessment of confirmed assets.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Group-IB Attack Surface Management is developed by Group IB. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Group-IB Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visualization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox