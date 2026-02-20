Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Group-IB Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform with threat intelligence. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and mapping of Internet-facing assets, Continuous attack surface monitoring and analysis, Risk scoring and vulnerability assessment of confirmed assets..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.