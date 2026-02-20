Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. Augmentt Intune Autopilot is a commercial mobile device management tool by Augmentt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
MSPs managing multiple Intune tenants will see immediate ROI from Augmentt Intune Autopilot because it eliminates the repetitive manual configuration work that eats 20+ hours per tenant deployment. The tool ships with pre-built compliance policy baselines and standardized templates that enforce consistent security posture across clients from day one, cutting onboarding friction that typically derails Intune rollouts. This is a narrow fit: skip it if you're a single-tenant enterprise or if your Intune deployment is already mature and stable; the value proposition is almost entirely in acceleration during initial setup.
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs.
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ManageIT vs Augmentt Intune Autopilot for your mobile device management needs.
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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