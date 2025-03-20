Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance: GRC platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device security and compliance management. built by Asimily. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Device inventory for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Risk modeling and safe device configuration database, Configuration Control with device state snapshots..

Axio Axio360 Platform: Cyber risk management and GRC platform. built by Axio. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.