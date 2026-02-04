Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance: GRC platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device security and compliance management. built by Asimily. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Device inventory for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Risk modeling and safe device configuration database, Configuration Control with device state snapshots..

Avertro CyberHQ®: GRC platform for compliance management, risk quantification, and controls. built by Avertro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance management supporting NIST, ISO, SOC 2, PCI-DSS and others, Risk quantification in financial terms, Assess once, comply many approach for multiple standards..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.