Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance: GRC platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device security and compliance management. built by Asimily. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Device inventory for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Risk modeling and safe device configuration database, Configuration Control with device state snapshots..

Aurex™: Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance. built by Aurex. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Audit management with workflow automation, Risk management with continuous monitoring, Compliance management and regulatory monitoring..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.