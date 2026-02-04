Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance: GRC platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device security and compliance management. built by Asimily. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Device inventory for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Risk modeling and safe device configuration database, Configuration Control with device state snapshots..

AuditCue Risk Software: Unified GRC platform for risk, audit, and compliance management. built by AuditCue. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Audit lifecycle management for internal and external audits, Multi-framework compliance support (ISO 27001, ISO 9001, HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, FedRAMP, NIST), Document lifecycle management with version control and audit trails..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.