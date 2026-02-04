Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Ascent Solutions. Axonius Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Axonius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies that need visibility into which exposures actually matter should prioritize Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management, which combines dark web monitoring and threat intelligence to surface risks in context rather than as an endless list. The dark web data feeds and MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping give you attack-relevant prioritization that most vulnerability scanners skip. This tool prioritizes the front half of your program, risk assessment and continuous monitoring per NIST CSF 2.0, so it's not the right fit if you need tight integration with your ticketing workflow or remediation orchestration; it's a strategic input layer, not an operational platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in tool sprawl will find real value in Axonius Exposure Management because it actually correlates vulnerabilities across your existing stack instead of adding another siloed scanner. The platform aggregates findings from Qualys, Tenable, CrowdStrike and dozens of others into a single risk model, then surfaces which exposures actually matter based on asset criticality and business context, not just CVSS scores. Skip this if your organization runs a single vulnerability management tool and has tight asset inventory already; Axonius justifies its cost through consolidation, not incremental capability.
Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures
Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools
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Common questions about comparing Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management vs Axonius Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management: Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures. built by Ascent Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service (CTIaaS), MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping, Industry attack trend tracking..
Axonius Exposure Management: Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools. built by Axonius. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across IT environment, Unified aggregation of vulnerabilities and exposures from multiple tools, Dynamic risk scoring based on exposure and business impact..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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