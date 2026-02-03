Aisy Vulnerability Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Aisy. Axonius Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Axonius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find real value in Aisy Vulnerability Management's attacker-chain approach to prioritization; it ranks exposures by actual exploitability rather than CVSS scores, which cuts your remediation backlog from months to weeks. The platform maps your external attack surface and segments your infrastructure to show which vulnerabilities actually matter to your business risk profile, addressing gaps in traditional NIST ID.RA and ID.AM practices. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or internal vulnerability data sources to feed the platform; Aisy amplifies signal but needs clean input data to work.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in tool sprawl will find real value in Axonius Exposure Management because it actually correlates vulnerabilities across your existing stack instead of adding another siloed scanner. The platform aggregates findings from Qualys, Tenable, CrowdStrike and dozens of others into a single risk model, then surfaces which exposures actually matter based on asset criticality and business context, not just CVSS scores. Skip this if your organization runs a single vulnerability management tool and has tight asset inventory already; Axonius justifies its cost through consolidation, not incremental capability.
AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach
Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools
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Common questions about comparing Aisy Vulnerability Management vs Axonius Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..
Axonius Exposure Management: Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools. built by Axonius. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across IT environment, Unified aggregation of vulnerabilities and exposures from multiple tools, Dynamic risk scoring based on exposure and business impact..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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