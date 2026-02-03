Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..

Axonius Exposure Management: Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools. built by Axonius. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across IT environment, Unified aggregation of vulnerabilities and exposures from multiple tools, Dynamic risk scoring based on exposure and business impact..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.