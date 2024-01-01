Ascend AI: Ascend AI delivers continuous adversarial testing and exploit discovery for agentic AI. built by Straiker. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI-powered attack agent simulation against agentic AI applications, Continuous, scheduled, and on-demand red teaming modes, Detection of prompt injection, MCP tool misuse, data leakage, and data exfiltration..

Calypso AI Inference Platform: Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring. built by CalypsoAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.