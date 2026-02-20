Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Calypso AI Inference Platform: Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring. built by CalypsoAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.