Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..

HookPhish Cybersecurity Solutions: Platform for phishing simulations, security training, and threat monitoring. built by HookPhish. Core capabilities include Realistic phishing simulations to test employee detection and response capabilities, Interactive security awareness training modules for building security habits, Real-time data breach monitoring with instant alerts for compromised credentials..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.