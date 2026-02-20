Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

HookPhish Cybersecurity Solutions: Platform for phishing simulations, security training, and threat monitoring. built by HookPhish. Core capabilities include Realistic phishing simulations to test employee detection and response capabilities, Interactive security awareness training modules for building security habits, Real-time data breach monitoring with instant alerts for compromised credentials..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.