Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need unlimited phishing variations without burning out their security staff should run Arsen Phishing Simulation. The platform's AI generates unique scenarios across email, SMS, voice, and BEC simultaneously, which means you're testing employee behavior against realistic threats instead of recycled templates. The adaptive difficulty engine adjusts based on individual performance, so struggling employees get harder campaigns while your security-aware staff don't waste time on trivial tests. One honest limitation: Arsen maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training but doesn't offer the post-breach investigation or forensics layers that larger enterprises sometimes expect in a full security awareness platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arsen Phishing Simulation vs Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in compliance support for hipaa, soc 2, iso 27001, nist, gdpr, and pci dss. Arsen Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior. Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Phishing Simulation and Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox