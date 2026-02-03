Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

HookPhish Cybersecurity Solutions: Platform for phishing simulations, security training, and threat monitoring. built by HookPhish. Core capabilities include Realistic phishing simulations to test employee detection and response capabilities, Interactive security awareness training modules for building security habits, Real-time data breach monitoring with instant alerts for compromised credentials..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.