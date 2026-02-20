Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

HookPhish Cybersecurity Solutions: Platform for phishing simulations, security training, and threat monitoring. built by HookPhish. Core capabilities include Realistic phishing simulations to test employee detection and response capabilities, Interactive security awareness training modules for building security habits, Real-time data breach monitoring with instant alerts for compromised credentials..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.