Array Networks struXture™ InMotion: AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data classification, Automated policy generation, Role-based access control..

BeachheadSecure For USB Storage: Enforced encryption, auth, and remote access control for USB storage devices. built by Beachhead Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enforced encryption on USB storage devices (flash, optical, external hard drives), Flexible authentication policy control including server-based 2FA and username/password options, Remote data quarantine capability for at-risk USB devices..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.