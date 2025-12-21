Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

BeachheadSecure For USB Storage: Enforced encryption, auth, and remote access control for USB storage devices. built by Beachhead Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enforced encryption on USB storage devices (flash, optical, external hard drives), Flexible authentication policy control including server-based 2FA and username/password options, Remote data quarantine capability for at-risk USB devices..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.