689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

BeachheadSecure For USB Storage: Enforced encryption, auth, and remote access control for USB storage devices. built by Beachhead Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enforced encryption on USB storage devices (flash, optical, external hard drives), Flexible authentication policy control including server-based 2FA and username/password options, Remote data quarantine capability for at-risk USB devices..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.