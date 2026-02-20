689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial data loss prevention tool by 689Cloud. Array Networks struXture™ InMotion is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from legacy DLP will see immediate value in Array Networks struXture™ InMotion's AI-driven classification, which cuts noise without sacrificing catch rate across email, cloud apps, and network traffic simultaneously. The tool handles both traditional data types and modern AI workload protection (ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini integrations) in a single policy engine, covering NIST PR.DS data security controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensics and post-incident response workflows; struXture™ InMotion optimizes for prevention and access control, not investigation.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs Array Networks struXture™ InMotion for your data loss prevention needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion: AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data classification, Automated policy generation, Role-based access control..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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