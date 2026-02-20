689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

Array Networks struXture™ InMotion: AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data classification, Automated policy generation, Role-based access control..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.