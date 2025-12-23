Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Array Networks. Blindagem de Sites is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Site Blindado. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure
Enterprise security teams consolidating network appliances into a single virtualized platform will benefit from AVX Series because it runs multiple vendor VMs,your existing FortiGate, WAF, and VPN stacks,on one box with hardware-accelerated SSL and guaranteed resource isolation through CPU pinning and NUMA boundaries. Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform with automated provisioning addresses the operational friction of managing sprawling physical appliances. This is not the tool for organizations needing cloud-native flexibility or those without substantial on-premises infrastructure investment; AVX is explicitly built for data center consolidation, not hybrid or multi-cloud architectures.
Startups and SMBs protecting customer-facing applications on tight budgets should consider Blindagem de Sites for its bundled WAF, CDN, and vulnerability scanning in a single cloud platform, eliminating the need to stitch together separate point tools. The vendor's PCI-DSS ASV certification and real-time DDoS protection cover the compliance and availability demands most early-stage companies face. Skip this if you need sophisticated API security or behavioral threat detection beyond signature-based WAF rules; the small 15-person team means feature velocity is slower than larger competitors, and detection capabilities lag on NIST Continuous Monitoring compared to intent-driven SIEM integrations.
Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions
Web security platform with WAF, CDN, SSL, and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure vs Blindagem de Sites for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network function virtualization with dedicated resource allocation, Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform, Hardware-accelerated SSL encryption..
Blindagem de Sites: Web security platform with WAF, CDN, SSL, and vulnerability scanning. built by Site Blindado. headquartered in Brazil. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning, Attack surface checking, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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