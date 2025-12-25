13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by 13 Layers. Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing layered network defense without complexity should evaluate 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION for its 13-layer architecture that actually separates threat detection from response rather than conflating them. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond spectrum,continuous monitoring paired with incident analysis,which matters when your SOC is stretched thin between alert volume and root cause work. Skip this if you need tight EDR integration or cloud-native workload security; the vendor's single-person shop signals this stays network-focused.
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure
Enterprise security teams consolidating network appliances into a single virtualized platform will benefit from AVX Series because it runs multiple vendor VMs,your existing FortiGate, WAF, and VPN stacks,on one box with hardware-accelerated SSL and guaranteed resource isolation through CPU pinning and NUMA boundaries. Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform with automated provisioning addresses the operational friction of managing sprawling physical appliances. This is not the tool for organizations needing cloud-native flexibility or those without substantial on-premises infrastructure investment; AVX is explicitly built for data center consolidation, not hybrid or multi-cloud architectures.
Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers
Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION vs Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure for your next-generation firewalls needs.
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION: Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 13-layer security architecture, Multi-layered network protection, Network threat detection and prevention..
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network function virtualization with dedicated resource allocation, Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform, Hardware-accelerated SSL encryption..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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