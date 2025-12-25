13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION: Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 13-layer security architecture, Multi-layered network protection, Network threat detection and prevention..

Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network function virtualization with dedicated resource allocation, Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform, Hardware-accelerated SSL encryption..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.