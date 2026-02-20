Albarius is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Albarius. Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in firewall rule sprawl will get real value from Albarius because it actually reduces policy complexity instead of just auditing it. The ML-driven scanning catches redundant and conflicting rules across distributed firewalls, then automates remediation with one-click deployment and built-in approval workflows. Skip this if your firewall estate is small or static; the ROI only clicks when you're managing hundreds of policies across multiple devices and facing actual compliance pressure to document why each rule exists.
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure
Enterprise security teams consolidating network appliances into a single virtualized platform will benefit from AVX Series because it runs multiple vendor VMs,your existing FortiGate, WAF, and VPN stacks,on one box with hardware-accelerated SSL and guaranteed resource isolation through CPU pinning and NUMA boundaries. Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform with automated provisioning addresses the operational friction of managing sprawling physical appliances. This is not the tool for organizations needing cloud-native flexibility or those without substantial on-premises infrastructure investment; AVX is explicitly built for data center consolidation, not hybrid or multi-cloud architectures.
AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt.
Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions
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Common questions about comparing Albarius vs Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Albarius: AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt. built by Albarius. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include ML/AI-based network scanning of firewalls, traffic logs, and network flows, Automated firewall rule, object, and event generation, One-click policy deployment directly to firewalls..
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network function virtualization with dedicated resource allocation, Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform, Hardware-accelerated SSL encryption..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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