Albarius: AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt. built by Albarius. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include ML/AI-based network scanning of firewalls, traffic logs, and network flows, Automated firewall rule, object, and event generation, One-click policy deployment directly to firewalls..

Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network function virtualization with dedicated resource allocation, Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform, Hardware-accelerated SSL encryption..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.