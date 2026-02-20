Albarius: AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt. built by Albarius. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include ML/AI-based network scanning of firewalls, traffic logs, and network flows, Automated firewall rule, object, and event generation, One-click policy deployment directly to firewalls..

Blindagem de Sites: Web security platform with WAF, CDN, SSL, and vulnerability scanning. built by Site Blindado. headquartered in Brazil. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning, Attack surface checking, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.