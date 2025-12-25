Blindagem de Sites

Startups and SMBs protecting customer-facing applications on tight budgets should consider Blindagem de Sites for its bundled WAF, CDN, and vulnerability scanning in a single cloud platform, eliminating the need to stitch together separate point tools. The vendor's PCI-DSS ASV certification and real-time DDoS protection cover the compliance and availability demands most early-stage companies face. Skip this if you need sophisticated API security or behavioral threat detection beyond signature-based WAF rules; the small 15-person team means feature velocity is slower than larger competitors, and detection capabilities lag on NIST Continuous Monitoring compared to intent-driven SIEM integrations.