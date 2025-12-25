13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by 13 Layers. Blindagem de Sites is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Site Blindado. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing layered network defense without complexity should evaluate 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION for its 13-layer architecture that actually separates threat detection from response rather than conflating them. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond spectrum,continuous monitoring paired with incident analysis,which matters when your SOC is stretched thin between alert volume and root cause work. Skip this if you need tight EDR integration or cloud-native workload security; the vendor's single-person shop signals this stays network-focused.
Startups and SMBs protecting customer-facing applications on tight budgets should consider Blindagem de Sites for its bundled WAF, CDN, and vulnerability scanning in a single cloud platform, eliminating the need to stitch together separate point tools. The vendor's PCI-DSS ASV certification and real-time DDoS protection cover the compliance and availability demands most early-stage companies face. Skip this if you need sophisticated API security or behavioral threat detection beyond signature-based WAF rules; the small 15-person team means feature velocity is slower than larger competitors, and detection capabilities lag on NIST Continuous Monitoring compared to intent-driven SIEM integrations.
Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers
Web security platform with WAF, CDN, SSL, and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION vs Blindagem de Sites for your next-generation firewalls needs.
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION: Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 13-layer security architecture, Multi-layered network protection, Network threat detection and prevention..
Blindagem de Sites: Web security platform with WAF, CDN, SSL, and vulnerability scanning. built by Site Blindado. headquartered in Brazil. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning, Attack surface checking, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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