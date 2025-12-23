Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array ASI SSL Intercept is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by Array Networks. Haka is a free intrusion detection and prevention systems tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid cloud deployments need Array ASI SSL Intercept to inspect encrypted traffic without becoming a bottleneck; its hardware-accelerated processing hits 120 Gbps while supporting physical, virtual, and cloud appliances in the same policy framework. The tool handles both inbound and outbound decryption with Layer-2 and Layer-3 flexibility, letting you avoid the "decrypt everywhere or nowhere" trap that locks teams into single-vendor stacks. Skip this if you're looking for integrated threat response; ASI decrypts and classifies traffic for downstream tools, so you still need your own IDS, firewall, and analytics layer to actually stop threats.
Network defenders who need to write custom detection logic for encrypted or proprietary protocols will find Haka irreplaceable; it's the only open source IDS that lets you define protocol parsing and matching rules from scratch rather than relying on signature libraries. The language compiles to C and integrates with Zeek, giving you detection capability that proprietary tools simply cannot match for nonstandard traffic patterns. Skip Haka if your team lacks systems programming experience or needs out-of-the-box rules for common attacks; the learning curve is steep and the ruleset is sparse compared to Suricata or Snort.
SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic
Open source security-oriented language for describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic.
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Common questions about comparing Array ASI SSL Intercept vs Haka for your next-gen firewalls needs.
Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..
Haka: Open source security-oriented language for describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array ASI SSL Intercept and Haka serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases. Key differences: Array ASI SSL Intercept is Commercial while Haka is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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