Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..

Cybermerc Aushield Protect: Network security solution for SMBs with behavioral intrusion detection. built by Cybermerc. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Ransomware protection, Intellectual property theft protection, Personal identifiable information protection..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.