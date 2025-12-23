Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN is a commercial vpn tool by CYSEC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Enterprise and mid-market operators managing distributed satellite networks will find CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN essential for the one problem most VPNs can't solve: maintaining encrypted performance across high-latency, packet-loss satellite links. Traffic acceleration delivers roughly 2x standard VPN throughput on these connections, and native support for both GEO and LEO orbits means you're not choosing between Starlink and Inmarsat. The caveat is real: this tool is purpose-built for satellite infrastructure and adds minimal value if your connectivity sits on terrestrial fiber or wireless; you'll overpay for capabilities you won't use.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN with encryption and acceleration for satellite internet networks.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN: VPN with encryption and acceleration for satellite internet networks. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include VPN encryption for satellite internet networks, Traffic acceleration for satellite links (approx. 2x standard VPN speed), Robustness against packet loss on high-latency links..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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