Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN: VPN with encryption and acceleration for satellite internet networks. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include VPN encryption for satellite internet networks, Traffic acceleration for satellite links (approx. 2x standard VPN speed), Robustness against packet loss on high-latency links..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.