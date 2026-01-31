AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..

CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN: VPN with encryption and acceleration for satellite internet networks. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include VPN encryption for satellite internet networks, Traffic acceleration for satellite links (approx. 2x standard VPN speed), Robustness against packet loss on high-latency links..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.