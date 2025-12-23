Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. BasejumpQDN is a commercial vpn tool by evolutionQ. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting against harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks need BasejumpQDN because it's one of the few QKD networks that actually routes keys intelligently across hybrid infrastructure instead of forcing point-to-point tunnels. The vendor-neutral architecture means you're not locked into a single QKD hardware vendor, and the cloud-based network simulation lets you model satellite and fiber deployments before committing capital. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include cryptanalytic risk from quantum computers within your data's classification lifetime, or if you need immediate post-quantum cryptography retrofits across legacy systems; BasejumpQDN is infrastructure-first, not a drop-in cipher replacement.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Quantum key exchange network solution for cryptographic resilience
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs BasejumpQDN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
BasejumpQDN: Quantum key exchange network solution for cryptographic resilience. built by evolutionQ. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Quantum key exchange network deployment, Trusted certified repeater nodes for network extension, Vendor-neutral architecture supporting multiple QKD device vendors..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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