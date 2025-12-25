BasejumpQDN

Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting against harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks need BasejumpQDN because it's one of the few QKD networks that actually routes keys intelligently across hybrid infrastructure instead of forcing point-to-point tunnels. The vendor-neutral architecture means you're not locked into a single QKD hardware vendor, and the cloud-based network simulation lets you model satellite and fiber deployments before committing capital. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include cryptanalytic risk from quantum computers within your data's classification lifetime, or if you need immediate post-quantum cryptography retrofits across legacy systems; BasejumpQDN is infrastructure-first, not a drop-in cipher replacement.