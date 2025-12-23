Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. AT&T SD-WAN is a commercial vpn tool by AT&T Business. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Mid-market and enterprise networks built on AT&T's fiber or wireless backbone should use AT&T SD-WAN to consolidate connectivity and management into one vendor relationship; you'll eliminate the friction of managing separate transport contracts and the networking team won't need to maintain vendor relationships across multiple carriers. The service integrates directly with AT&T's dedicated internet, fiber, and wireless offerings, cutting deployment time and reducing configuration complexity at branch offices. Skip this if your WAN already spans multiple carriers or if you need independent SD-WAN control divorced from your transport provider, since lock-in to AT&T's infrastructure is the actual point of using this product.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs AT&T SD-WAN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
AT&T SD-WAN: AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management. built by AT&T Business. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software-defined WAN connectivity, Multi-location network connectivity, Network traffic management..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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